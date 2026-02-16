Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson exchange vows in surprise Valentine’s Day wedding

In a weekend filled with romance, actress and musician Maya Hawke shocked fans by tying the knot with her longtime partner, singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson. The small wedding ceremony was held on Valentine’s Day this Saturday, at St George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, with a fun-filled reception at The Players Members Club.
Maya, 27, was the epitome of a winter bride in a traditional white wedding gown with a train, perfectly paired with an oversized, fluffy white coat to shield her from the chill of the Manhattan winter. Christian, 35, chose a classic look, wearing a traditional black tuxedo with a white waistcoat and bow tie.
A family reunion and celebrity guest list
The wedding was a family reunion for Maya and her famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Ethan, dashing in an all-black outfit, shared a heartwarming moment walking his daughter down the aisle while carrying a bouquet of white flowers. Uma was beautiful in a light blue floral gown, just like the winter sky.
The occasion was also a heartwarming Stranger Things reunion. The popular show has just wrapped up its final season, but the camaraderie among the cast remained evident. Co-stars such as Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery were all seen celebrating the couple in the streets of New York.
From creative partners to life partners
The couple's love life started out as a strong friendship and partnership. The two met through the music scene years ago, and they have often inspired each other. Christian co-produced Maya’s albums Moss and Chaos Angel, while Maya sang vocals for his latest album, Paradise Pop. 10.
Maya has in the past advocated for the concept of "dating your friends," as the transition from creative partners to life partners allows for a more genuine and down-to-earth relationship. After the ceremony, the wedding party proceeded to Gramercy Park, where they celebrated late into the night.