Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson exchange vows in surprise Valentine’s Day wedding

In a weekend filled with romance, actress and musician Maya Hawke shocked fans by tying the knot with her longtime partner, singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson. The small wedding ceremony was held on Valentine’s Day this Saturday, at St George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, with a fun-filled reception at The Players Members Club.

Maya, 27, was the epitome of a winter bride in a traditional white wedding gown with a train, perfectly paired with an oversized, fluffy white coat to shield her from the chill of the Manhattan winter. Christian, 35, chose a classic look, wearing a traditional black tuxedo with a white waistcoat and bow tie.

A family reunion and celebrity guest list

The wedding was a family reunion for Maya and her famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Ethan, dashing in an all-black outfit, shared a heartwarming moment walking his daughter down the aisle while carrying a bouquet of white flowers. Uma was beautiful in a light blue floral gown, just like the winter sky.