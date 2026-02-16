Tiger vs Pathaan stalled: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan film hits pause over budget issues

After Pathaan’s success at the box office and momentum returning to the Hindi film industry, Tiger vs Pathan film got a great deal of attention from Producer Aditya Chopra. He wanted to create something even larger than any of his previous films. YRF planned to use the combined popularity of Tiger and Pathaan in a shared cinematic universe. According to reports, producing the massive action sequences was also expensive. Other costs associated with rising industry costs were also some of the factors impacting the huge investment.

Fans have expressed varying opinions over social media sites, with both understanding and disappointment. One person said, “Even small stars are demanding 50 crores if a film earns 400 crores in the box office. These two legend stars will expect good pay. What’s wrong?”

Another person criticised the whole YRF spy universe saying, “If yrf had sincerely focused on making yrf spy universe properly with director who have credentials, script , & vfx as the top priority not only focused on cash grabbing star power of actor to cash on commercial aspect only yrf spy universe could have been the trend setter.”

At present, there is no confirmation on when the project will resume.