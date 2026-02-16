Tiger vs Pathaan stalled: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan film hits pause over budget issues

The much-awaited movie, Tiger vs. Pathaan, a high-octane espionage movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has been halted. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, was scheduled to grow spy universe for Yash Raj Films. The film's funding issues caused a stoppage prior to the beginning of production.
Sources have confirmed that pressures on the budget have been the key reason behind the delay for the Tiger vs Pathan project. Each of the leading actors was supposed to be paid around ₹100 crore. According to some sources, “If both the Khans had agreed to take a discount, Tiger vs Pathaan could have been possible despite Yash Raj’s ‘War 2’ flopping. But the budgets being what they are, thanks mainly to star fees, the Spy Universe seems to have come up against a wall.”
After Pathaan’s success at the box office and momentum returning to the Hindi film industry, Tiger vs Pathan film got a great deal of attention from Producer Aditya Chopra. He wanted to create something even larger than any of his previous films. YRF planned to use the combined popularity of Tiger and Pathaan in a shared cinematic universe. According to reports, producing the massive action sequences was also expensive. Other costs associated with rising industry costs were also some of the factors impacting the huge investment.
Fans have expressed varying opinions over social media sites, with both understanding and disappointment. One person said, “Even small stars are demanding 50 crores if a film earns 400 crores in the box office. These two legend stars will expect good pay. What’s wrong?”
Another person criticised the whole YRF spy universe saying, “If yrf had sincerely focused on making yrf spy universe properly with director who have credentials, script , & vfx as the top priority not only focused on cash grabbing star power of actor to cash on commercial aspect only yrf spy universe could have been the trend setter.”
At present, there is no confirmation on when the project will resume.