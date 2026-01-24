Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of King

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced the release date of his upcoming film King, with an announcement video that comes packed with a powerful punch.

King release date announced

Taking to his social media account, the actor unveiled striking visuals from the film while confirming that King will “roar” into cinemas on December 24, 2026.

The first visual in the announcement video features the bold title ‘ROAR‘ set against a dramatic backdrop. Another frame carries the impactful line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” that further hints at the film’s larger-than-life scale, making it more intriguing.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen exuding dominance, with his rugged look in a torn white shirt and face splashed in blood.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote on his , “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement”.