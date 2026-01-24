A hearty feast of North Indian delicacies

Dessert was next. Karha Prasad as it is known, has originated from the famous big ‘Karhas’ (iron woks) of the Golden Temple, where a wheat halwa is cooked from simple ingredients. Often accompanied to the singing of hymns, this is an amazing tradition. At The New Punjab Club, we got similar vibes of a tasty treat that has divine origins.

The Amritsar food festival at The New Punjab Club is a treat for those who love rich food and want toi experience authentic North Indian cuisine. It’s on only till the 25th so get there quickly and enjoy the fabulous offerings from one of India’s holiest cities.

Meal for two: ₹1,750++

Till January 25th, 2026. 12pm – 11pm

At The New Punjab Club, Annanagar East.