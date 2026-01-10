The perfect pairing: Savoury sichuan spices meet classic French charm at this cafe-restaurant

Nestled within the vibrant pulse of Nungambakkam, the iconic Alliance Française de Madras has long been a celebrated hub for cultural discovery. Yet, these days, it’s offering a rather delicious new way to connect, boasting two indulgent cafés that invite you to linger. Patricia Théry Hart, director of AF Madras, fondly describes La Maison—a charming café-library—as a ‘third home’ that sits between the home and work. Here you can grab a book, sip coffee, and probably make new friends. Meanwhile, Van Dough is a café restaurant that serves up a delightful spread of French delicacies and beyond.

Why this café restaurant is Nungambakkam’s newest culinary escape

We walked into Van Dough expecting comfort food with a twist and walked out pleasantly surprised by how confidently the kitchen plays with flavours.

We began with Crispy fried oyster mushrooms. We were told that it is a fan-favourite, and we knew why as soon as we took a bite of it. The double-dredged coating was crisp, giving way to the mushroom flavour. However, it had an uncanny resemblance to the crispy fried chicken strips. We bet one could not have distinguished it from its non-vegetarian counterpart.