Allu Arjun dos and don'ts controversy: Brand strategist apologises and takes back claims

Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah had made a wave on social media following her appearance of Sweekriti Talks podcast. She had alleged that actor Allu Arjun's team had given her a list of dos and don'ts to follow ahead of a meeting with the actor.
The actor's team had since denied the claims amidst significant criticism, and now, Kaveri has publicly apologised and retracted her statement. The particular podcast episode has also been removed.
Kaveri Baruah, a brand strategist, recently claimed in a podcast that when she met Allu Arjun for the first time, the actor's team had given her a list of 42 rules to follow. The rules included directions to not look into the actor's eyes unless he acknowledges the person, not to talk out of turn and more.
The internet was angry and criticised Allu Arjun for the alleged behaviour. However, his team put out a statement denying the claims and and demanding accountability. The brand strategist and the Sweekriti Talks podcast have since apologised via a public statement.
Kaveri posted her statement on X which read, "Over the past few days, a clip from my recent podcast appearance has circulated widely on social media...Upon reflection, I wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material. To be clear, no document containing '42 dos and don'ts' was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf."
She continued, "My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions. I sincerely regret making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused. I withdraw the remarks in their entirety. I have the utmost respect for Mr Allu Arjun and his body of work, and I regret any inconvenience caused."
Podcast host Sweetkriti also posted an apology on Instagram and the episode featuring Kaveri has been removed. "There was no intention whatsoever to harm, provoke, defame, or make any imputation against any individual, nor to derive any undue advantage at the expense of any person", she said.
She further shared, "We are clarifying and correcting the record. The guest has since acknowledged and withdrawn unverified statements...We regret any unintended misunderstanding that may have arisen and reiterate that there was no malice."