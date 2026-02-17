Allu Arjun dos and don'ts controversy: Brand strategist apologises and takes back claims

Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah had made a wave on social media following her appearance of Sweekriti Talks podcast. She had alleged that actor Allu Arjun's team had given her a list of dos and don'ts to follow ahead of a meeting with the actor.

The actor's team had since denied the claims amidst significant criticism, and now, Kaveri has publicly apologised and retracted her statement. The particular podcast episode has also been removed.

Kaveri Baruah apologises for her comments on Allu Arjun

Kaveri Baruah, a brand strategist, recently claimed in a podcast that when she met Allu Arjun for the first time, the actor's team had given her a list of 42 rules to follow. The rules included directions to not look into the actor's eyes unless he acknowledges the person, not to talk out of turn and more.