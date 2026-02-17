Ameesha Patel opens up on facing non-bailable warrant in 2017 case

Taking to her Instagram Stories soon after the reports of the warrant came out on Monday, February 16, 2026, Ameesha shared, "Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount."

She added, "Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts."

Originally, the case against Ameesha Patel had taken place related to booking of a wedding event in 2017. Pawan Verma had accused her of not attending an event on November 16, 2017 despite being hired and paid an advance of ₹14.50 lakh. It was also said that Ameesha had said she would refund the whole amount.

Cut to 2026, the actor reportedly did not turn up during a scheduled hearing on Monday and was consequently charged with a non-bailable warrant. Ameesha has been asked to appear before the court next month, on March 27, 2026.