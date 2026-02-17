Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin addresses rumours she was expelled for bullying

It began as commentary on the celeb kid's body language, but soon snowballed into unverified rumours that Martin had been expelled from Vanderbilt University for bullying. These claims spread widely with no credible source backing them.

Apple addressed the speculation directly on Instagram on February 16. On her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of her own comment which said, "Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand. I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone. I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that❤️" and added, "just a quick little message from myself".