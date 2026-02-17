Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande dies at 60 after a long battle with blood cancer

Her family posted a picture of her Instagram saying, "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026."

Condolences started pouring in from her loved ones. One person said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏 She was a very graceful, kind, and sweet person. Her caring nature and warmth will always be remembered.

May her soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🙏”

With her daily soap operas over the years on TV, she had developed into being a familiar face in Indian households. Some of the series that she has been a part of include: Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. The majority of her roles have been that of a mother or strong yet down-to-earth feminine characters.

In 2022, she worked within digital media, including a cameo in the 2022 crime thriller web series Taskare, directed by Neeraj Pandey. This was her last appearance on-screen. In The Family Man Season 3, she was also seen as Manoj Bajpayee's mother.