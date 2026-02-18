All you need to know about Sunil Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra’s father who served as Merchant Navy captain

Emotional struggles

The news comes a year after Sidharth had spoken about the emotional struggle he was facing because of his father's health issues. In an interview with Youtuber Lily Singh, he confessed to having a sense of shame about his past actions. He remembered an incident where he had been quiet tough on his mother, Rimma, over a trivial matter of dosage of medicines.

The actor then revealed that it was only later that he had understood the huge responsibility Rimma had been shouldering as the main caregiver in Delhi while he was furthering his career in Mumbai. He said that he is deeply grateful for all that she has done for him and their family, protecting all of them from the true extent of Sunil’s struggles.

Moving forward

For Sidharth, his father’s legacy is not just a memory but the template for his life. "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance," he wrote, adding that Sunil’s positivity continues to hold the family together. As he navigates this personal tragedy, the actor has vowed to carry forward the light and values his father instilled in him.