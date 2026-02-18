Hilary Duff opens up about strained family relationships

In a recent interview this week, Hilary has confirmed the speculations, hinting at tense relationship with her father and sister. Talking about her family dynamic, she said, "That's my family. Those are the people that affect you the most, take up the most space naturally as a human who's born into something...just because you’re born into a family doesn't mean that it always stays together."

The 38-year-old continued, "I've had a very complicated life, and my parents had a very complicated thing. I know it's not rare, and I think it goes back to the theme of, 'Why share now?' I guess I just felt ready."

In the We Don't Talk song from her upcoming album, Hilary sings, "'Cause we come from the same home, the same blood / A different combination, but the same mom / People ask me how you're doing, I wanna say amazing / But the truth is that I don't know." Fans think this song is about her sister, Haylie.

Hilary Duff was born to Robert and Susan Duff on September 28, 1987. Her older sister, Haylie Duff, is also a popular actor and singer. Their parents got divorced in 2008 after 2 decades of marriage.

Hilary and Haylie's careers took off almost together, and the two even worked together on the film Material Girls and collaborated on songs, covering Our Lips Are Sealed by The Go-Go's, and so on. The sisters shared a close bond, which now seems to have snapped.

Hilary's new album with all her songs will be released soon, on February 20, 2026.