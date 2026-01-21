Did Hilary Duff and her sister Haylie Duff’s alleged feud inspire her song We Don’t Talk?

Hilary Duff seems to have finally spoken out about her much-hypothesised split with her elder sister, Haylie Duff. During her comeback concert at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire as a part of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour this week, Hilary Duff has unveiled a brand-new song that indicates she is not on friendly terms with her sister anymore despite having been silent for so long on this issue.

Hilary Duff addresses rumoured feud with sister Haylie in emotional new track

In the song, titled We Don’t Talk, the lyrics are direct and do not allow much confusion to creep in. Hilary declares she comes from the “same home, same blood” and states she’s “so sick of being so sad” about being estranged with her sister. In the passionate plea, she calls on her sister to “have it out” on the couch in order to “get back to how we were as kids.”

The most memorable part of the performance happened when Hilary wondered where the tension originated as she sang, "And if it’s ‘cause you’re jealous / God knows I would sell it all, then break you off the bigger half."