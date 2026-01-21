Did Hilary Duff and her sister Haylie Duff’s alleged feud inspire her song We Don’t Talk?

Hilary Duff seems to have finally spoken out about her much-hypothesised split with her elder sister, Haylie Duff. During her comeback concert at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire as a part of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour this week, Hilary Duff has unveiled a brand-new song that indicates she is not on friendly terms with her sister anymore despite having been silent for so long on this issue.
In the song, titled We Don’t Talk, the lyrics are direct and do not allow much confusion to creep in. Hilary declares she comes from the “same home, same blood” and states she’s “so sick of being so sad” about being estranged with her sister. In the passionate plea, she calls on her sister to “have it out” on the couch in order to “get back to how we were as kids.”
The most memorable part of the performance happened when Hilary wondered where the tension originated as she sang, "And if it’s ‘cause you’re jealous / God knows I would sell it all, then break you off the bigger half."
While the sisters used to be inseparable-starting work on the 2004 hit single Our Lips Are Sealed and the movie Material Girls — the siblings haven't been photographed together since 2019. Rumors indicate that their distance might be connected with possible friction between their partners, Matthew Koma and Matt Rosenberg.
The situation escalated this month when Ashley Tisdale issued an essay about the decision to leave a "toxic" Hollywood mom group. Hilary was then named as the founder of the group and fans were quick to notice that Haylie "liked" Ashley’s post about the fallout — in essence siding against her sister.
Hilary’s new album, Luck. or Something, is set for release on February 20. Having previously teased that the record would cover "family drama", it seems the Lizzie McGuire alum is using her return to the spotlight to process years of private heartache. Whether this musical olive branch leads to a reconciliation remains to be seen, but for now, the ball appears to be in Haylie's court.