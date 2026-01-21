Iran's last empress Farah Pahlavi fled the country in an original Valentino during 1979 revolution

Valentino Garavani’s death has stirred up quite a number of stories from his past in and around the world. From secrets hid in the pages of history to tales that have been swept quietly under the carpet for decades. While most of his days were spent in the shadows of fashion, limelight and couture, one of the incidents connects him to the last empress of Tehran, Farah Pahlavi, who chose to flee from her country in an original Valentino.

When couture became courage: Empress Farah Pahlavi fled Iran in Valentino as a statement to the world

It was January 16, 1979, Iran was facing one of its biggest riots, the Islamic Revolution. Monarchy was about to be demolished and religious republics were paving their way to the top. Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was the king who had protestors coming his way. Monarchy was under attack and so was Shah and his family. The only option was to flee the country in distress leaving behind a rule that no longer recognised them.

Farah Pahlavi who became the empress of Iran after marrying Shah, made global headlines with his husband during the revolution. But amidst all the chaos, she never compromised on style. While escaping the country in a hurry, she chose to dress herself in a sable-coloured Valentino coat and with it was a matching fur hat with the same designer’s logo.

And all of that was on purpose. When asked about the same later by news publications she said, she did it so that she “could hold her head up high on a terrible day". It was particularly in context to show the world that though things have gone wrong she stands strong. The image of an empress fleeing in couture also shaped the designer’s way of seeing his work. He understood how his clothing brings a sense of strength and power in the society.