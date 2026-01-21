Here's why pole dancing is the newest fitness sensation with Bollywood celebs

There was a time when the very mention of pole dancing in India came with a lowered voice and a raised eyebrow. It was shorthand for everything society didn’t want to engage with, i.e., desire, display, women owning space with their bodies. That association lingered for years, unfairly flattening an art form that was always far more demanding than it was scandalous.

Pole dancing is one of the toughest workouts around

That wall has finally cracked. And Bollywood, in its own roundabout way, has helped. Scroll through celebrity fitness feeds today and you’ll spot pole work nestled comfortably between Pilates, animal flow and strength training. Jacqueline Fernandez returning to the pole and openly admitting how punishing it is. Malaika Arora treating it like any other conditioning tool. Yami Gautam, Kriti Kharbanda, Avneet Kaur — names that don’t provoke controversy anymore, just curiosity.