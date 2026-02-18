Hollywood's on-and-off couple Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth split after years of turbulence

Hollywood Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have reportedly gone their separate ways. Reports of Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest in New Orleans were still rippling through the entertainment press when sources confirmed that he and Mia Goth had already gone their separate ways nearly a year ago. Shia apparently moved to New Orleans post their break up so that he can be closer to his family.
Shia and Mia first met in 2012 on the set of Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac. And in 2016, the couple got married in a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding, which was then livestreamed. Clark County officials later clarified it wasn’t legally binding.
They were spotted in 2015 having their infamous verbal clash in Germany which was filmed and broke up in 2018.
When Mia Goth’s career steadily gained momentum through daring, genre-bending roles in 2020. That is when they came back together. The couple was spotted wearing wedding rings while riding bikes around in Los Angeles. Shia's life grew increasingly turbulent with arrests, rehabilitation stints, and abuse allegations from former partner FKA Twigs which cast long shadows over his work and personal relationships. Mia had remained largely silent publicly even back then.
In 2022, the couple welcomed a baby girl together. Reports suggested they had formalised their marriage legally around this time, and opted for privacy after years of highly public ups and downs. Their split reportedly happened in 2025 with both of them prioritising co-parenting their child.
The separation only came to light this week after LaBeouf was arrested during Mardi Gras following an alleged altercation and charged with simple battery. The actor relocated to New Orleans to be closer to extended family, while Goth continued working internationally. Whether they have formally filed for divorce remains unclear, and neither has commented publicly on the status of their marriage. Mia has largely avoided scandal, letting her work speak for her. Shia, despite moments of apparent recalibration, continues to find his private struggles playing out in public view.
