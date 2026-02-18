Hollywood's on-and-off couple Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth split after years of turbulence

Hollywood Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have reportedly gone their separate ways. Reports of Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest in New Orleans were still rippling through the entertainment press when sources confirmed that he and Mia Goth had already gone their separate ways nearly a year ago. Shia apparently moved to New Orleans post their break up so that he can be closer to his family.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth reportedly split in 2025

Shia and Mia first met in 2012 on the set of Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac. And in 2016, the couple got married in a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding, which was then livestreamed. Clark County officials later clarified it wasn’t legally binding.