Kiara Advani pays tribute to late father-in-law Sunil Malhotra

Sharing a beautiful picture with her in-laws and husband, Sidharth Malhotra, she wrote in the caption, "From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity is effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return."

She continued, "Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered."

As Kiara and Sidharth wade through the difficult times, their friends, colleagues and fans shared their condolences. Actors Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan extended their warmth and Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Our prayers are with you at this difficult time."

Neha Dhupia, Maheep Kapoor, Patralekhaa, Shibani Akhtar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor all sent their love to the grieving couple. "Sending lots of love and strength to the family Kiara", said Sonakshi Sinha.

Sidharth and Kiara are currently with the Malhotra family in this moment of need. The couple had rushed to Delhi after hearing the news of Sunil Malhotra's passing.