Miss Universe Fatima Bosch falls on a parade float at Ecuador festival

Miss Universe 2025, Fatima Bosch, suddenly dropped to her knees on a parade float due to slight health issues. This occurred on Sunday, February 15, during the annual Fruit and Flower Festival in Ambato, Ecuador. While waving to the crowd from the top of an elaborate flower float, Fatima unexpectedly lost her balance and fell to her knees.
Social media has multiple videos showing Fatima Bosch trying to hang onto the rail at the back of the float before dropping down in her mint green dress. The audience yelled and gasped while a woman quickly climbed the float to help her get up. Fatima was conscious when this occurred and was able to speak to the person and the organizations.
According to Miguel Ángel Martínez, Head of the Miss Universe Organization's Communications Division, Fatima Bosch suffered a brief bout of dizziness after many hours of participating in the parade. Miguel also stated that she was quickly assisted by both her team and local medical personnel, was evaluated quickly, and fully recovered from the incident.
He also stated that she was immediately taken to local medical personnel, as a precaution. After evaluation, she recovered very quickly. The organisation changed Fatima’s schedule after the event took place so he could get enough time to rest and drink enough fluids. Miguel Ángel Martínez said that she felt well, and she thanked the country of Ecuador for their hospitality and warmth.
Fatima Bosch is currently on her international Miss Universe World Tour. Like other titleholders, she has opportunities for cultural and social engagement, humanitarian work, and community engagements in many different countries. Each time Fatima travels throughout her tour and official activities, she works closely with local organizers and medical teams to ensure safe and healthy travels for herself and other titleholders.
