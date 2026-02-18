Miss Universe Fatima Bosch falls on a parade float at Ecuador festival

According to Miguel Ángel Martínez, Head of the Miss Universe Organization's Communications Division, Fatima Bosch suffered a brief bout of dizziness after many hours of participating in the parade. Miguel also stated that she was quickly assisted by both her team and local medical personnel, was evaluated quickly, and fully recovered from the incident.

Fatima Bosch is currently on her international Miss Universe World Tour. Like other titleholders, she has opportunities for cultural and social engagement, humanitarian work, and community engagements in many different countries. Each time Fatima travels throughout her tour and official activities, she works closely with local organizers and medical teams to ensure safe and healthy travels for herself and other titleholders.