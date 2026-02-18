Pedro Pascal rumoured to be dating ex Chilean footballer Rafael Olarra

As Valentine’s week wrapped the world in a love spell, Game of Thrones heartthrob Pedro Pascal wrapped his hands around ex-Chilean football star Rafael Olarra. The duo hasn’t been spotted together often, and so their walking hand-in-hand raised many questions making the internet collectively go, “Okay, now we’re interested!” Some fans didn’t waste a second before playfully labelling them as the newest IT couple.
The duo was spotted while walking down the Lower East Side during Valentine's weekend, apparently enjoying a lazy Sunday lunch date. They looked super comfortable with each other as they strolled through the NY streets. Social media pics show Rafael grinning as he points something out to Pedro in the first click, but it’s the next shot that truly broke the internet: hands entwined and both in a straight-faced, fiery look. Another one also grabs eyeballs, where Rafael jumps on Pedro in a playful manner.
Social media comments of course, are flooded with “what” moments. One user on Instagram wrote, “If they are a couple, they each have damn good taste in men”. Another added, “What’s your point? Whatever makes Pedro Pascal happy is just fine.”
Many users dismissed the speculation and said men also hold hands and it has nothing to do with dating. One said, "maybe he was supporting his friend who has a knee brace on and walking icey sidewalks… who cares. They are both handsome men”. Another added, “Funny how people in the comment section are so confident about Pedro's sexuality, meanwhile he doesn't know you exist”.
Pedro has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQI+ community. His advocacy is deeply personal; his sister, Lux Pascal, came out as a transgender woman in 2021, and Pedro has proudly stood by her side ever since. Rafael on the other hand, is a former Chilean footballer and sports commentator who has dated actors. Back in 2019, he was speculated to be with actor Luke Evans.
Though as of now none of them confirmed this swirling speculation but this got the attention of millions and it’s surely not dying down anytime soon.