Pedro Pascal rumoured to be dating ex Chilean footballer Rafael Olarra

As Valentine’s week wrapped the world in a love spell, Game of Thrones heartthrob Pedro Pascal wrapped his hands around ex-Chilean football star Rafael Olarra. The duo hasn’t been spotted together often, and so their walking hand-in-hand raised many questions making the internet collectively go, “Okay, now we’re interested!” Some fans didn’t waste a second before playfully labelling them as the newest IT couple.

Are Pedro Pascal & Rafael Olarra dating? Cute hand-in-hand post-lunch stroll pics go viral!

The duo was spotted while walking down the Lower East Side during Valentine's weekend, apparently enjoying a lazy Sunday lunch date. They looked super comfortable with each other as they strolled through the NY streets. Social media pics show Rafael grinning as he points something out to Pedro in the first click, but it’s the next shot that truly broke the internet: hands entwined and both in a straight-faced, fiery look. Another one also grabs eyeballs, where Rafael jumps on Pedro in a playful manner.

Social media comments of course, are flooded with “what” moments. One user on Instagram wrote, “If they are a couple, they each have damn good taste in men”. Another added, “What’s your point? Whatever makes Pedro Pascal happy is just fine.”