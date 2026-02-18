Salim Khan suffering from minimal brain haemorrhage, says doctor

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan of Salim-Javed duo has suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, doctor Jalil Parkar, who is looking after his case, has informed.

Salim Khan reportedly suffering from brain haemorrhage

The doctor shared that minimal brain haemorrhage does not require surgery. Earlier, there were discussions around his discharge but now a decision will be taken once he feels better.

A Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed on Salim Khan. He is currently on a ventilator, and has been kept in the ICU. Yesterday, he was admitted by family doctor Chopra. His blood pressure was also high so the medical professionals put him on a ventilator for backup as safety. Now he is doing better, recovery is slow due to old age.