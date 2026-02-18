Shatrughan Sinha moves to Bombay High Court over misuse of his iconic catchphrase 'Khamosh'

The plea stated that the accused modified videos of his performances to produce graphic type images. According to the plea, the users have also handed these GIFs to others, without notice or permission from Shatrughan Sinha. The plea also stated that the accused are distorting/mutilating/modifying the video recordings of his films to create and communicate such GIFs.

Shatrughan Sinha has claimed moral rights to the performances he has provided. In his opinion, the actor has the right to stop others from distorting or altering his work to the point where it damages his good reputation. Justice Sharmila Deshmukh heard the case on Monday, and she reserved judgment on Shatrughan Sinha's interim request for a restraining order against 24 defendants.

As part of the interim application, Shatrughan Sinha asked the court to prohibit the misuse of his name for commercial or individual financial benefit without first obtaining permission from him. A similar request has been raised previously by Jackie Shroff, who filed a lawsuit related to his trademark for the word ‘Bhidu.’