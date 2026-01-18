Masaba Gupta did not want Kangana Ranaut to wear her label for Ram Janmbhoomi visit, says actor

Kangana's shared the incident writing, "Forget films, the big designers who begged me to launch their jewellery and clothes in free fund ka campaigns because they claimed to be my best friends later refused to send my stylist clothes. They stopped talking to me or posting about me".

She added, "But one instance I will never forget is when I was wearing Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmbhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram Janmbhoomi in her saree. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car. Later like other designers she told the stylist not to mention her or her brand's name. Today AR Rahman ji shedding crocodile tears what about their own hate and prejudices?"

She later doubled on her claims when later on Saturday, she made a post on her X account after her previous post sparked debate.

"Those days Tejas was about to release so I wanted to go for Ramjanm Bhumi darshan, I requested the same stylist who was styling me for Tejas events (they are hired by the production houses ) to help me with the darshan trip as well...Masaba sent the clothes to the stylist for my promotions but when she was told it’s for Ram Janmbhoomi she told the stylist not to use her clothes", she claimed.

Kangana Ranaut further added, "I was ready and was on my way to Ram Janmbhoomi but it was too much to process. The hate the bitterness the prejudice, ewwww how ugly !! Still makes me sick to my stomach !!".

These string of comments have led to debate and discussion on social media, with fans being divided.