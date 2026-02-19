Bad Bunny takes on a leading role in Residente’ directorial debut, Porto Rico

Puerto Rican artistes Residente and Bad Bunny are teaming up to tell the story of their home in an original historical drama.

René Pérez Joglar, the Grammy winner known professionally as Residente, will make his directorial debut with Porto Rico, filmmakers and producers said Wednesday. Bad Bunny, the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to lead a starry cast which currently includes Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem and Edward Norton.

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy,” Residente said in a statement. “This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

Porto Rico is being described as an “epic Caribbean Western and historical drama” inspired by true events. Residente co-wrote the script with Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Birdman.