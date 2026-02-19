Peter Greene's cause of death has been revealed two months after his passing

American actor Peter Greene was found dead on December 12, 2025, in his New York City apartment. While the cause of death could not be determined at the time of death, the reason has been revealed, two months after the actor passed.
According to the New York City Chief Medical Examiner, the 60-year-old passed away due to an accidental gunshot wound.
Media reports have reveled that the New York City Chief Medical Examiner has said actor Peter Greene's death was caused by a "gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery". The gunshot was not on purpose and is said to be an accident.
The popular actor was discovered dead on December 13, 2025 after his neighbours became suspicious because music had been playing in the apartment for more than a day. His manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the news soon after. At the time, there was no explanation to the tragedy. Two months later, all questions can finally be answered.
Peter was a terrific actor who famously portrayed some of cinema's most notorious villains. He played Zed, a kidnapper and rapist in the cult classic movie, Pulp Fiction. In The Mask, he successfully made us believe in the evil mobster Dorian Tyrell.
While largely famous for playing the bad guy, Peter also played characters on the right of the law in films like Training Day and Kiss & Tell. His foray into the world of acting began with the crime drama series, Hardball, where he appeared in a single episode.