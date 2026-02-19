Rapper Lil Poppa passes away at 25; cause of death yet to be confirmed

American rapper singer Lil Poppa has passed away at the age of 25, leaving his fans utterly shocked. Though no official cause of death has been made public for the moment, the speculated reason might be accidental overdose.

As tributes pour in, fans question cause of Lil Poppa’s death; Sickle cell or overdose?

The up and coming rapper had made quite the name for himself in the country. Known for his songs Pledge, No Debate, and Love and War, the rapper earned several Billboard entries. Only days before his passing the singer released one of his songs named, Out Of Town Bae on February 13.

As of now the reason for his passing has not been disclosed. Some are saying it is due to an accidental overdose while others have picked up on his long term battle with sickle cell anemia, is the reason.

Fans sharing their feelings online wrote heartfelt comments. One wrote, “Never knew lil poppa has sickle cell & thats why hes so on and off with the music causes hes always in pain . Damn”. Another added, “Damn man, Lil Poppa was my favorite one out of them boys from the city. If he did commit suicide fr, I can’t say he ain’t been crying out for help in his songs… damn man”.