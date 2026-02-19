Is Miley Cyrus pregnant with Maxx Morando? Rumours swirl with no confirmation

Over the past week, rumours have been circulating that Miley Cyrus is expecting her first child with her fiancé musician Maxx Morando. The latest round of speculation kicked off with a handful of photos, a slightly looser silhouette, and social media doing what social media does best—zooming in and drawing conclusions with super confidence. But there has been no confirmation from Miley or her team.
The pregnancy chatter appears to have started the way most celebrity theories do — with a mix of social media analysis and over-interpretation. Fans began dissecting her recent public appearances, her wardrobe choices, photo and video angles.
The rumours have found traction partly because Miley’s relationship with Maxx has entered a more serious phase. They met in summer 2021 on a blind date. Miley later joked it was “blind for me and not really for him.” By late 2021 they were spotted together at the Gucci Love Parade show. In early 2022 after they were seen backstage at her New Year’s Eve special and later kissing in West Hollywood. Maxx and Miley's engagement reports surfaced in 2024. And even though the couple never made a formal public announcement, a dazzling ring on Miley's finger said everything.
The musician couple have collaborated with each other on several tracks for albums like Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful. Maxx likes keeping a low profile, appearing with Miley only occasionally at select public and social events.
That privacy may also be what’s driving the current wave of speculation. When a major pop star keeps her personal life tightly controlled, the vacuum tends to get filled by guesswork.
On Feb 17, Miley announced on her social media that she is revisiting the universe that launched her into the stratosphere: Hannah Montana. Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24, 2026 on Disney+. The Disney juggernaut ran from 2006 to 2011. The blonde wig returning is not what is interesting. It’s that Miley no longer needs to escape Hannah. The pop star is making peace with her origin story.
Even though Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are engaged, they are maintaining a largely private relationship with no confirmation of a pregnancy.
