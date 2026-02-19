Is Miley Cyrus pregnant with Maxx Morando? Rumours swirl with no confirmation

The rumours have found traction partly because Miley’s relationship with Maxx has entered a more serious phase. They met in summer 2021 on a blind date. Miley later joked it was “blind for me and not really for him.” By late 2021 they were spotted together at the Gucci Love Parade show. In early 2022 after they were seen backstage at her New Year’s Eve special and later kissing in West Hollywood. Maxx and Miley's engagement reports surfaced in 2024. And even though the couple never made a formal public announcement, a dazzling ring on Miley's finger said everything.

The musician couple have collaborated with each other on several tracks for albums like Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful. Maxx likes keeping a low profile, appearing with Miley only occasionally at select public and social events.

That privacy may also be what’s driving the current wave of speculation. When a major pop star keeps her personal life tightly controlled, the vacuum tends to get filled by guesswork.