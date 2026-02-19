Kanye West's Delhi concert sees more than 130,000 fans queued online for tickets

The District app, on their official Instagram, announced the ticket sale on February 18, saying, ““Here’s how you can witness Ye live in India. One show only. Tickets go live today at 4PM only on District.” Comments started pouring in for the high price, and the humongous demand.

One person said, “What kind of prices are these bro 😭😭. India is a third world country we can't afford this. Plus some of us (me) will have to book flights and hotels too 😞😞😞. Please do a Mumbai show 😭😭😭😭.” But another fan supported the organizer’s decision and said, “People complaining about the prices, bro he’s a 24-time Grammy award winner 😭 The starting prices in Europe, Mexico etc is about 12,000-15,000 INR. 6k is a bargain.” Another person commented, “Already selling my tickets for sale as I won’t be able to make it due to unavoidable reasons. XD.”

Ticket prices for the Kanye West’s Delhi concert are segmented by price category as follows: The Gold Ticket costs between least 6000 (low price) rupee to 9500 (high price) rupees, while Gold Premium Tickets cost 10,000 (low price) to 14,500 (high price), Platinum Tickets cost 20,000 (low price) and the Super Fan Zone cost 25,000 (low price). The most costly tickets from the Lounge are $30,000 (high price) each. All these ticket prices are exclusive of taxes.