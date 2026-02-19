Priyanka Chopra shares Namrata Shirodkar’s viral Miss Universe video, says ‘once a queen, always a queen’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has taken to her social media account to shower praise on former beauty queen and actress Namrata Shirodkar, calling her “a queen” after an old pageant video of Namrata resurfaced online.

Priyanka took to her social media account to reshare a throwback clip featuring Namrata from her beauty pageant days. The video shows a young Namrata Shirodkar confidently introducing herself on stage during the Miss Universe 1993 competition, where she represented India and emerged as a top six finalist. Wearing a sash that read “India”, Namrata is seen poised and well articulated during the introduction round.

Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned it, “Once a queen always a queen @namratashirodkar @urstrulymahesh”. The gesture comes across as a warm and loved from one beauty queen to another, considering Priyanka herself went on to win the Miss World 2000 title.