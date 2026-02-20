Will acknowledge Junior Dagar Brothers in Ponniyin Selvan II song, AR Rahman tells SC

Music composer AR Rahman on Friday assured the Supreme Court that he would acknowledge the song Veera Raja Veera, featured in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan II, as being inspired by the traditional composition Shiva Stuti of classical vocalist Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar’s family.

AR Rahman to acknowledge Junior Dagar Brothers in Ponniyin Selvan II song

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahman, informed the apex court that the composer had agreed, as an interim arrangement, to acknowledge the performance of the late Ustad N. Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad N. Azharuddin Dagar — popularly known as the Junior Dagar Brothers.

He clarified that the concession was made "without prejudice" to ARR’s rights and contentions in the main civil suit pending before the Delhi High Court.

Recording the submission, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi directed that the modification in the song credits be reflected across all social media and OTT platforms within five weeks.