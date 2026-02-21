ASOS co-founder dies after mysterious fall from condo in Thailand

The post-mortem of the body is yet to take place and the results can be determined only months later. Hence, no cause of death can be established as of now.

Quentin was found in Pattaya by the police and paramedics. The death has come as a shock to many with a source labelling it as a "real mystery".

The businessman was embroiled in a dispute with his ex-wife, a Thai woman. She was charged with theft of 500,000 pounds from a company they ran together. The ex-wife had claimed that Quentin had forged certain documents without her consent. He had denied the allegations but the investigation was not over.

Quentin Griffiths, Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan founded ASOS in 2000, with their headquarter situation in London, UK. The company had become an online hit, emerging as a giant in the industry.

Quentin shifted to Thailand in 2007 and was found dead in one of the famous cities of the country, Pattaya, on February 9, 2026.