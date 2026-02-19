Kurt Cobain’s death was not suicide? New claims reignite decade-old mystery

More than 30 years since the music industry lost its most unwilling icon, the death of Kurt Cobain is once again in the spotlight. Where the official story has long been one of tragic suicide, a former law enforcement insider is now coming forward, claiming that the physical evidence at the scene in Seattle simply doesn’t add up.

Kurt Cobain suicide case: A botched investigation?

Former police captain Neil Low, who spent an impressive 50 years with the Seattle Police Department, has declared the original investigation into Cobain's death in 1994 to be ‘botched.’ Neil was asked to review the case files in 2005, and after several decades of reflection, he now believes that the Nirvana frontman’s death was actually a homicide that was deliberately staged to look like a suicide.

In Neil’s opinion, the team investigating the death may have entered the greenhouse overlooking Lake Washington with their minds already made up. He points to major discrepancies in the blood splatter and the placement of the 20-gauge shotgun discovered with Kurt. In particular, he believes that the power of the birdshot would have created a massive pattern of evidence at the scene that simply wasn’t there.