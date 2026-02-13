This Valentine’s Day, visit Laila-Majnu's famous monument of love in Rajasthan

Others believe the legendary lovers from Sindh crossed the torturous Thar desert to escape their families and died at this spot. They ran away to be together… in death, if not in life. Before the Kargil War, many young couples came from Pakistan to this ‘sacred spot’ to seek blessings for everlasting love. Newly married locals and lovers rekindle their vows at an annual fair on 14 June in the peak of summer. They offer chadar, perform vows and wish-fulling fertility rituals like tying strings and bangles. If a relationship can survive a trip in that season, it can survive anything!

We prayed at the shrine and while perambulating the tomb, an image of a couple caught our eye. A framed photo supposedly of Laila Majnu! Majnu resembled a long-haired Biblical character while the oblong-faced Laila looked like his Brokpa grandmother from Ladakh! Quite a letdown after the movie versions. We couldn’t ascertain the veracity of the images nor comprehend what Majnu saw in her, but it gave credence to the theory that love is blind! It was dusk when we headed back past Laila Majnu Chauraha to Chhattargarh to rejoin our music caravan of Rajasthan Kabir Yatra, as songs of love and devotion filled the air.

How to get here

Fly to Bikaner and drive 160 km past Anupgarh on 27A Road to the tomb, located in gram panchayat 4 MSR, managed by BSF.

Where to Stay

Narendra Bhawan or Bikaner Lallgarh Palace Heritage Hotel