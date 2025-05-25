Here’s where you can spot royal Bengal tigers in Madhya Pradesh with the royalty of Bhopal while savouring the lost recipes of their family

Big cats of Bhopal

Bhopal is the ideal base to explore the ancient cave drawings of Bhimbetka and wildlife safaris in Satpura National Park. Google ‘Tigers of Bhopal’ and you’ll discover that 11 tigers roam around the forested city. It was while hunting for Tatya Tope after the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny that captain James Forsyth stumbled upon the Satpura Hills. Pachmarhi was declared the first reserve forest in India, though Satpura was notified as a tiger reserve as recently as 2000. Unlike Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Pench, Satpura is perhaps Central India’s best-kept secret. The Tawa River and its tributary Denwa, snake through the forest with a reservoir forming the western boundary of the park and adjoining Bori Wildlife Sanctuary.

After a magnificent sighting of a leopard by the riverbank and a sloth bear in the bush in the core area, we spotted a tigress with three cubs on the tracks of the buffer zone, thanks to our guides. Back at our hotel, Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, we celebrated at the Gol Ghar with a Bhopali thali and tendu ice-cream made from foraged fruits and flowers. Summers are warm but great for tiger sightings. After a brief lull of the monsoon, the park reopens with the additional charm of horse riding holidays in winter.