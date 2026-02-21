Emily Ratajkowski has revealed her new boyfriend in latest post

The internet loved the big reveal and poured their reactions in the comment section of the post. "oh we love to see it", one user commented. Another wrote, "YES to finding love again". "Second chances are the best, congratulations", another comment read.

Emily used to be married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in 2018. The couple divorced in 2022, after four years of being married. The former couple share a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear who was born to them on March 8, 2021. Many fans were happy to see her find love again and flaunt it to the world.

Back in September, 2023, the model shared how getting divorced feels at 30, on a TikTok video. "So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year at 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better. Being in your 20s is the trenches", she had said.

She went on to add, "There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life...And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you."

Emily seems to have followed her own advice, and has figured her life out to give herself a second chance at love.