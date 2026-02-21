Fans spot Nick Jonas wearing mangalsutra; call him ‘green forest’

Nick Jonas has once again won the hearts of his fans all over the world by embracing the rich cultural heritage of his wife, Priyanka Chopra. While promoting his wife's upcoming Hollywood project, The Bluff, Nick was seen wearing a unique bracelet that many keen-eyed social media users thought was a mangalsutra, a traditional sacred thread worn by married Hindu women.

Did we just spot Nick Jonas sporting mangalsutra?

The buzz started after an Instagram video where Nick was seen flaunting his qualities as a supportive husband. In the video, Nick was seen preparing a customised version of Bloody Mary cocktail, inspired by Priyanka’s character, Maria, in the upcoming film. "Guys, it is the premiere of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I’ve seen it twice," Nick said while preparing the cocktail with a healthy dose of Tabasco.

The reaction went on to create a frenzy among fans, but it was the accessory on his wrist that took center stage. While some went on to clarify that it was probably a nazariya (evil eye) bracelet, fans were quick to appreciate the thought behind the accessory. "Oh, he is wearing a mangalsutra bracelet yaar," one fan exclaimed, while another lovingly referred to him as "Nick jiju."