China's viral plastic wrap diet sparks alarm among health experts

Affect the digestive system: Small bits of plastic can remain in your mouth and travel through your digestive system. Microplastics usually cause irritation in both the stomach and intestines leading to inflammatory responses. Symptoms typically include stomach pain, gas, nausea, vomiting, and changes in defecation patterns.

Respiratory issues: Using plastic with your mouth closed creates the potential to inhale very small particles. As these particles enter the lungs, they can lead to oxidative stress and inflammation. Symptoms of this may include coughing, sneezing, difficulty in breathing, being tired or experiencing dizziness.

Oxidative stress: Plastic wrap diet causes reactive oxygen species (ROS), which leads to oxidative stress. It can cause chronic inflammation in the liver, intestines, lungs and many other organs. Chronic inflammation in organs can cause long-term health problems, which also leads to long-term immune imbalance.

Hormonal concerns: Research shows that microplastic particles can contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), that disrupt hormone production and action in the human body. The connection between EDCs and their association with numerous metabolic conditions, infertility, miscarriage or stillbirths are well documented.

What began as another viral trend now raises serious several eyebrows about an individual’s health.