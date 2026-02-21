China's viral plastic wrap diet sparks alarm among health experts

As part of the ongoing cycle of fad diets used for losing weight, the plastic wrap diet have gained popularity in the recent months. Started by young people in China and gaining traction among social media users, this method claims to produce feelings of fullness without having to eat any food. However, experts warn that there may be dangerous side effects associated with using the wraps.
The concept of the plastic wrap diet sounds simple but seems strange. People are using a thin plastic bag as a substitute for putting their food into their mouths. Instead of swallowing their food, they chew it up through the plastic and spit it out after enjoying the taste and texture of the food.
Some users say it convinces your brain that you consumed an entire meal. The point of this technique is to give you a feeling of satiety with a reduced amount of calories. That said, physicians caution that taking this shortcut may have dire consequences.
Experts warn about the dangers of chewing food through plastic and the associated health risks including exposure to microplastics. According to studies cited by the National Institutes of Health, microplastics can have a number of harmful effects on your body.
Affect the digestive system: Small bits of plastic can remain in your mouth and travel through your digestive system. Microplastics usually cause irritation in both the stomach and intestines leading to inflammatory responses. Symptoms typically include stomach pain, gas, nausea, vomiting, and changes in defecation patterns.
Respiratory issues: Using plastic with your mouth closed creates the potential to inhale very small particles. As these particles enter the lungs, they can lead to oxidative stress and inflammation. Symptoms of this may include coughing, sneezing, difficulty in breathing, being tired or experiencing dizziness.
Oxidative stress: Plastic wrap diet causes reactive oxygen species (ROS), which leads to oxidative stress. It can cause chronic inflammation in the liver, intestines, lungs and many other organs. Chronic inflammation in organs can cause long-term health problems, which also leads to long-term immune imbalance.
Hormonal concerns: Research shows that microplastic particles can contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), that disrupt hormone production and action in the human body. The connection between EDCs and their association with numerous metabolic conditions, infertility, miscarriage or stillbirths are well documented.
What began as another viral trend now raises serious several eyebrows about an individual’s health.