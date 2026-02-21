Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in March

According to a source, the couple wanted an "authentic and personal" wedding minus the extravagance, which has tend to become the norm these days. "While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are: warm, rooted, elegant, and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them", the source added.

The reception party on the day after their wedding is about be a thoughtful event, paying a homage to the love they share with each other and the ones close to them.

Kritika, 37, soft-launched her relationship with Gaurav, 44, back in December 2025, with a sneaky Instagram post. The relationship was soon confirmed by sources close to them and rumours turned into news when they made their first public appearance.

Gaurav Kapur was previously married to actor Kirat Bhattal and divorced in 2021 after seven years of marriage. Kritika's relationship with Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundra was quite talked about. The couple parted ways years ago, in 2012. Now, Gaurav and Kritika are on their way to write a new chapter in their lives, together.