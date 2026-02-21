Pop icon Harrdy Sandhu returns to a lead role in Punjab after eight years

If sources are to be believed, pop sensation and actor Harrdy Sandhu is back to his roots as a lead. After his last successful stint in Bollywood, Harrdy is set to lead an upcoming Punjabi feature film, and in all probability, Simrat Kaur is to play the female lead, opposite him. As per the sources, the film marks for a fresh pairing and story like never before making this one of the most anticipated film in the Punjabi industry this year.
While Harrdy has dominated the global music charts, his return to Punjabi cinema marks a significant milestone. His journey in film has been a blend of high-octane drama and sports biopics and now will be seen in his soft, chocolate boy era and the fans can’t be more excited.
Here is a glimpse of his last dropped track, Tevar:
Harrdy’s return to the Punjabi screen marks his lead in the regional industry since his last film, Mahi NRI in 2017. In the intervening years, he made a significant impact in Bollywood, earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of legendary cricketer Madan Lal in the Ranveer Singh starrer '83 (2021), and most recently delivering a raw, intense performance opposite Parineeti Chopra in Code Name: Tiranga (2022).
The untitled project, promises to bring a fresh cinematic flavour to the audience and the pairing adds up to the excitement amongst fans .
While plot details are currently under wraps, the film is set to leverage Harrdy’s massive superstar appeal while leaning into the high-production value. With the deal already finalized, expectations are sky-high for this significant project.
Apart from his on screen characters, Harrdy is best known for his songs Soch, Joker, Backbone, Naah Goriye and Bijlee Bijlee, among others. Notably, the actor-singer is also a former cricketer. He had played Under-19 for India and Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to discontinue his cricketing career.