Pop icon Harrdy Sandhu returns to a lead role in Punjab after eight years

If sources are to be believed, pop sensation and actor Harrdy Sandhu is back to his roots as a lead. After his last successful stint in Bollywood, Harrdy is set to lead an upcoming Punjabi feature film, and in all probability, Simrat Kaur is to play the female lead, opposite him. As per the sources, the film marks for a fresh pairing and story like never before making this one of the most anticipated film in the Punjabi industry this year.

Harrdy Sandhu returns to Punjab screens after 8 years

While Harrdy has dominated the global music charts, his return to Punjabi cinema marks a significant milestone. His journey in film has been a blend of high-octane drama and sports biopics and now will be seen in his soft, chocolate boy era and the fans can’t be more excited.

