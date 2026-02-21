Priyanka Chopra opens up: I was pushed to seek work outside of Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the brightest stars of our times, has left an indelible mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Over the years, her works have garnered her global fame. But did you know her shift to international cinema happened unwantedly when she was at the very peak of her career in Bollywood?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her journey: I never wanted to leave Bollywood

Priyanka in a recent interview revealed that her transition between the two worlds of cinema didn’t happen quite smoothly. The actress who started her career back in the 2000s in Hindi films, has faced a lot of challenges over the years on her way to success.

The concepts of nepotism, lobbying, and camps in the industry, affected her career to a great deal. Despite consistently delivering powerhouse performances and carrying major roles with finesse, she often felt that true acceptance within the industry remained just out of reach.

She was in fact pushed to seek work in America and restart her career. Though things turned out to be great for the actress, her love for Bollywood never left her.