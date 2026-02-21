Priyanka Chopra opens up: I was pushed to seek work outside of Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the brightest stars of our times, has left an indelible mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Over the years, her works have garnered her global fame. But did you know her shift to international cinema happened unwantedly when she was at the very peak of her career in Bollywood?
Priyanka in a recent interview revealed that her transition between the two worlds of cinema didn’t happen quite smoothly. The actress who started her career back in the 2000s in Hindi films, has faced a lot of challenges over the years on her way to success.
The concepts of nepotism, lobbying, and camps in the industry, affected her career to a great deal. Despite consistently delivering powerhouse performances and carrying major roles with finesse, she often felt that true acceptance within the industry remained just out of reach.
She was in fact pushed to seek work in America and restart her career. Though things turned out to be great for the actress, her love for Bollywood never left her.
Talking about the transition, the actress revealed that she never actually wanted to leave Indian cinema. Adding about the same she said, “I don’t think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood. I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I wanted to expand. I was kind of pushed into wanting to look for opportunities that would be exciting to me as an artiste. I landed up working in America, and now, I feel like, after almost 12 years or so, I am finding the momentum to pick and choose really amazing work, and that’s not easy.”
Now that Priyanka is back to work in her home country with the new film Varanasi, she’s embracing a chapter that feels like a full circle. She loves that she has explored both the industries and with each one came a different set of experiences. Having worked brilliantly in both, she says she would never want to be in a position where she has to choose between the two worlds again. Today, she stands proud of the journey and most importantly is grateful that she can now balance them both, squeezing out the best from both worlds.