Salman Khan and family reportedly unhappy with doctor's public update on Salim Khan's health

Salim Khan, renowned screenwriter and Bollywood legend Salman's Khan's father, is currently under care at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage.

Recent reports have revealed that Salman and his family do not want to share any details about Salim's health with the media. This decision was triggered by the public media statement given by the Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom the veteran screenwriter is admitted.

The doctor's statement led to media coverage and speculation

Salim Khan is currently undergoing treatment under Dr Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The doctor shared a health update with the media that led to unwanted coverage and attention. The doctor had shared that following the haemorrhage, Salim was stable in ventilator support.