Salman Khan and family reportedly unhappy with doctor's public update on Salim Khan's health

Salim Khan, renowned screenwriter and Bollywood legend Salman's Khan's father, is currently under care at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage.
Recent reports have revealed that Salman and his family do not want to share any details about Salim's health with the media. This decision was triggered by the public media statement given by the Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom the veteran screenwriter is admitted.
Salim Khan is currently undergoing treatment under Dr Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The doctor shared a health update with the media that led to unwanted coverage and attention. The doctor had shared that following the haemorrhage, Salim was stable in ventilator support.
While neither Salman Khan nor his family have spoken out yet, they are reportedly unhappy with the public statement given out by Dr Parkar. A spokesperson of the family shared with the media, "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with a media house and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers."
The spokesperson added that "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement" and proceeded to share their grievances with the hospital authorities so that no other details is shared in the future. Lilavati Hospital has reportedly complied with the request.
The Khan family source acknowledged the "immense public interest in Salim Saab's well-being", but reinforced the fact that medical details is extremely private and should remain confidential. Moreover, the family is going through a difficult time and should not have to worry about "media scrutiny" and speculation.