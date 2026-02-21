Shah Rukh Khan reportedly to play Rajinikanth’s trusted confidante in Jailer 2

As per multiple sources, it has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has signed on for Jailer 2, the sequel to Jailer, which was an enormous success at box office. Nelson Balachandran is directing it and Rajnikanth will star as the lead actor (also producing), with December 2023 as its current release date. Shah Rukh's role in this film is expected to play a large part of the narrative.
During this pivotal moment of the story, as Rajinikanth, needs help Shah Rukh Khan's character comes on screen. He has been cast as Rajinikanth's best friend, and one whom Rajinikanth can trust even with his life. Mithun Chakraborty has recently announced that the Dunki actor is going to have a cameo role in the movie. Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan’s character shares a deep bond with Rajinikanth’s role and plays an important part in the narrative.
Veteran actor Vijay Sethupathi will have a cameo appearance in Jailer 2. In response to why he chose to participate in this movie, he explained that his respect and admiration for Rajinikanth was the primary motivator. He also expressed his eagerness to learn from Rajinikanth, The reason for accepting the role was mutual respect and friendship and not just on the basis of getting paid.
Jailer 2 will be an action-adventure-comedy-drama film. Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth as well as Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty. The movie continues to increase the excitement for what the ensemble cast and others will produce.
After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will start working in a movie called Thalaivar 173. He is working with director Cibi Chakravarthy and Kamal Haasan joins as a producer under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films. The background music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander