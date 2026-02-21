Shah Rukh Khan reportedly to play Rajinikanth’s trusted confidante in Jailer 2

Vijay Sethupathu’s cameo confirmed

Veteran actor Vijay Sethupathi will have a cameo appearance in Jailer 2. In response to why he chose to participate in this movie, he explained that his respect and admiration for Rajinikanth was the primary motivator. He also expressed his eagerness to learn from Rajinikanth, The reason for accepting the role was mutual respect and friendship and not just on the basis of getting paid.

Jailer 2 will be an action-adventure-comedy-drama film. Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth as well as Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty. The movie continues to increase the excitement for what the ensemble cast and others will produce.

After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will start working in a movie called Thalaivar 173. He is working with director Cibi Chakravarthy and Kamal Haasan joins as a producer under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films. The background music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander