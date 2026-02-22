Celebs

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan steal the show at Allu Sirish's pre-wedding party

Allu Sirish's pre-wedding party was hosted by his older brother, Allu Arjun just days prior to Shirish getting married to Nayanika Reddy. This was held on Friday night at Allu Arjun’s own private farmhouse in Hyderabad. The pre-wedding party was an intimate gathering with only a small group of family and friends.

Allu Sirish's pre-wedding party had many notable participants including the renowned actor Ram Charan, who entered the event with his partner Upasana Kamineni Konidela. This couple has just recently had a set of twins together. Another guest, Sreeleela, also participated and appeared happy for some terrific candid photos from the night's festivities. Raashii Khanna also joined in on some of the fun. Miheeka Bajaj Daggubati, the wife of actor Rana Daggubati, also attended the gathering. Sneha Reddy was likewise spotted at the venue with her partner Allu Arjun.

Guests in Allu Sirish's pre-wedding party adhered to a black dress code, creating a cohesive glamourous experience in black uniforms at the event's conclusion. Attendees were dressed in a mix of sequin mini dresses, sheer embellished top with tailoring, tailored jackets and tailored suits.

Allu Sirish looked great in an embroidered black blazer, which he donned with matching black slacks and black shirt. Nayanika Reddy looked stunning in a shimmery black dress. Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni wore a coordinated set of black clothing. Allu Arjun just shined in a shimmery black suit. Sneha Reddy looked beautiful in a sharp black dress accented by a white bow.

On March 6th, Nayanika Reddy and Allu Sirish are getting married. This date is special to their families because it is the same day that Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy. Sirish and Nayanika have been together for 2 years.

Allu Arjun dos and don'ts controversy: Brand strategist apologises and takes back claims
