Allu Arjun and Ram Charan steal the show at Allu Sirish's pre-wedding party

Allu Sirish's pre-wedding party was hosted by his older brother, Allu Arjun just days prior to Shirish getting married to Nayanika Reddy. This was held on Friday night at Allu Arjun’s own private farmhouse in Hyderabad. The pre-wedding party was an intimate gathering with only a small group of family and friends.

Allu Sirish's pre-wedding party had many notable participants including the renowned actor Ram Charan, who entered the event with his partner Upasana Kamineni Konidela. This couple has just recently had a set of twins together. Another guest, Sreeleela, also participated and appeared happy for some terrific candid photos from the night's festivities. Raashii Khanna also joined in on some of the fun. Miheeka Bajaj Daggubati, the wife of actor Rana Daggubati, also attended the gathering. Sneha Reddy was likewise spotted at the venue with her partner Allu Arjun.