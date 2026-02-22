Jerry O'Connell was only able to quit smoking after being hypnotised

The actor appeared on an episode of the Work in Progress podcast to share that he has not touched a cigarette in the last 14 years before which he severely struggled with nicotine addiction. "I struggled with nicotine for decades, struggled with it, had to get hypnotized", the actor told host Sophia Bush.

Besides hypnosis, Jerry's wife, actor Rebecca Romijn swore to not touch him until he gave up smoking, and that was definitely an added motivation. The actor shared, "My wife said she would not touch me if I smoked, and that lasted about two months. And by the way — no contact. My wife said, 'I'm not touching you anymore until you quit smoking'."

What Jerry had taken as a joke, was a serious commitment for Rebecca, which led him to make drastic changes in his lifestyle. However, Jerry shared, that he found it extremely difficult to quit no matter what he tried.

It was at this point that a friend helped him out with a hypnotist. "I went to see [the hypnotist] and I had to bring a photo of my children and my wife. And I sat down...she put her headphones on me and there was, like, spa music...and I fell asleep", Jerry shared.

The actor thought he wasted $800 after the session but things changed when he put a cigarette in his mouth. "I couldn’t light it", Jerry said. He confessed that he had been hypnotised at that point, and completely quit smoking since.