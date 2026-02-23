Arijit Singh lends voice to Aamir Khan’s Ek Din title track, video released

Previously, Ek Din was known as Mere Raho, and makers just dropped the music video which is very different and refreshing. Aamir Khan and the film’s crew can be seen making kites and flying them from Arijit's terrace, interacting with residents, walking through the town’s narrow lanes, and even playing casual games of chess. While Arijit's clips show him in the studio recording the song. The people of Jiaganj feature prominently, giving the video a lived-in warmth. The release comes weeks after Aamir’s visit to Jiaganj that went viral online.

Ek Din is a romantic drama, based on the Thai film One Day (2016) and directed by Sunil Pandey who is a longtime associate of Aamir Khan making his directorial debut. Ek Din will be the Hindi film debut of Sai Pallavi, starring opposite Junaid Khan. The film is also bringing Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan back together creatively after several years. Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit are the producers.

The story of the film Ek Din follows Junaid Khan who gets a chance to spend a single day with the woman he loves played by Sai Pallavi, and explores themes of emotional connection and fleeting times. The film was shot across locations including Japan and Mumbai. Ek Din is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.