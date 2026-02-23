Farah Khan makes ‘Google giggle’, as she meets CEO Sundar Pichai

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had a fan moment recently as she met Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Farah Khan meets Sundar Pichai!

Sharing pictures from the interaction, Farah wrote, “When u make Google Giggle.. @sundarpichai thank you to @youtubeindia for being such great hosts..”

The pictures show Farah and Sundar sharing a candid, light-hearted exchange at an office space. Farah is seen dressed in a pink striped shirt paired with blue denims and Sundar, on the other hand, looks classy in a navy suit layered over a crisp white shirt. In one picture, he is seen warmly placing a hand on Farah’s shoulder as they laugh mid-conversation.

The meeting, facilitated by YouTube India, seems to have been a fun interaction, with Farah’s pun remark of making “Google giggle.”