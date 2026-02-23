You can get free accommodation on this Greek Island: But only on this condition

Volunteers live together at a small international household and have daily responsibilities and routines. The arrangement makes free accommodation on this Greek Island accessible while maintaining shared living standards. Syros, an island in the Aegean, is home to a small population. The beaches are, characterised by their clean water and long expanses of sand, providing opportunities to swim, wander, or sit under shaded cafés.

The large cat populations on the island have their origins in history. They were brought to the island to help keep mice and rats out of granaries. They became part of Greek culture over time. Some see them as a sign of good fortune. Others see them as associated with Artemis, the goddess of hunting and wild animals. The free accommodation on this Greek island is not for a short stay or a vacation. The volunteers have to commit at least for a month.