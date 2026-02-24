Bodypartz rapper Luci4 passes away at 23, tributes pour in for underground rap pioneer

The global music industry is in shock following the death of James Dear, a renowned rapper from Los Angeles who was known to his international fans by the stage names Luci4 and Axxturel. The rapper died on Sunday at a private residence aged 23, according to reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
James was a pioneer in the ‘sigilkore’ sub-genre, which is a dark and experimental niche of underground trap music that has gained huge popularity through internet sub-culture. He initially gained mainstream success with his entrancing track Bodypartz, which went viral. The track’s popularity was cemented in 2024 when it was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
After the success of his debut track, James signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and has been churning out hits ever since. His pace has not slowed down even in recent months; he released the album VAMPMANIA 3 in 2025 and had already released several singles this year.
His manager, Kayla G, has confirmed the news in an emotional social media post on Sunday. "I am devastated to inform you that today James, Luci4, Axxturel has passed away," she wrote. "He was truly a leader. A king. And musician. And a genius. There's nobody like him. And there will never be." Kayla also shared a personal tribute to the artist, thanking him for his deep emotional connection and the music he dedicated to her.
His fans have flooded social media with tributes, reminiscing on the influence that James had on their lives. Most of his fans have been with him from a tender age, commending him on his ability to influence a generation of DIY musicians. One of his fans said that James would "live forever in art" and through the generations of music that he helped create.
The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the cause of his demise, as his death still lacks a cause. James leaves behind a legacy of innovation that helped him bridge the gap between internet aesthetics and the music industry.