Bodypartz rapper Luci4 passes away at 23, tributes pour in for underground rap pioneer

The global music industry is in shock following the death of James Dear, a renowned rapper from Los Angeles who was known to his international fans by the stage names Luci4 and Axxturel. The rapper died on Sunday at a private residence aged 23, according to reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Underground rap pioneer Luci4 dies at 23

James was a pioneer in the ‘sigilkore’ sub-genre, which is a dark and experimental niche of underground trap music that has gained huge popularity through internet sub-culture. He initially gained mainstream success with his entrancing track Bodypartz, which went viral. The track’s popularity was cemented in 2024 when it was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

After the success of his debut track, James signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and has been churning out hits ever since. His pace has not slowed down even in recent months; he released the album VAMPMANIA 3 in 2025 and had already released several singles this year.