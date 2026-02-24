Rashmika-Vijay's pre-wedding bash in Udaipur kickstarts with pool party

The wedding celebrations for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are underway in Udaipur, and both of the couple have shared sneak-peeks of their wedding on social media. Currently, the Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations started off with a fun day at the swimming pool with their friends and ended with an immersive dinner experience.

The inside scoop on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebration

Vijay Deverakonda shared a spontaneous moment between friends at a casual game of volleyball in the pool where you can see the shadows off the players blocking the volleyball as they all try to hit the ball over the net. Other images display red cups filled with a beverage floating on the pool. At the same time, all these images reflect the spirits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebration.