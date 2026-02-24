Rashmika-Vijay's pre-wedding bash in Udaipur kickstarts with pool party

The wedding celebrations for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are underway in Udaipur, and both of the couple have shared sneak-peeks of their wedding on social media. Currently, the Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations started off with a fun day at the swimming pool with their friends and ended with an immersive dinner experience.
Vijay Deverakonda shared a spontaneous moment between friends at a casual game of volleyball in the pool where you can see the shadows off the players blocking the volleyball as they all try to hit the ball over the net. Other images display red cups filled with a beverage floating on the pool. At the same time, all these images reflect the spirits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebration.
A post about dining room candle dinner was recently made by Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. The dining tables had fresh flowers (pink lilies and green hydrangeas) next to the candles. The elegant table décor also featured grapes and a green apple to create an overall organic look and feel of the event.
A printed menu card showed that all guests were having an authentic Japanese meal (a true Japanese dining experience). All guests received a trendy sage green napkin with the couple's fan name, ‘Virosh’. These outstanding touches were some of the remarkable features at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebration.
According to recent reports, the couple has proceeded for a no-phone and handwritten invites policy. For extra privacy, the crew for cinematography and videographer has also reportedly signed the non-disclosure agreement. Also so candid pics allowed. Only the couple will choose the selected picture that will go live on Instagram.
Also, on 24th of February, Vijay and Rashmika posted stories about their fun-filled pre-wedding game day, called, 'Virosh Premier League.' Rashmika's story showed some players' silhouettes, forming a huddle, while Vijay's story reflects the props, embedded with the couple's name.