Botched star Jordan James Parke dies at 34: Here's the truth behind his sudden demise

Originally hailing from Dudley, England, Jordan gained notoriety through his appearances on Botched. First he sought assistance regarding his lip filler injections, and again for liposuction as well as issues concerning his nose. In fact, over the course of time Jordan James Parke has spent a lot of money on various cosmetic procedures.

Jordan James Parke hit the headlines when he was arrested under suspicion of the death of Alice Webb, a 33-year-old mother of five. Alice opted for a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift (known as a ‘liquid BBL’) at a Gloucester clinical, owned by Jordan and Jemma Pawlyszyn. But after that, she reportedly fell ill and passed away. Jordan was arrested under suspicion but not charged.

From the age of 19, Jordan underwent dozens of plastic surgeries. Some of these surgeries include multiple Rhinoplasty operations, injections to his neck, lips and jawline as well as having undergone a Brazilian butt lift and a chin implant. In response to some questions regarding his surgeries, Jordan James Parke stated that he has ‘never hated’ himself and he sees plastic surgery as a ‘hobby.’