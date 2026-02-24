Ek Din BTS revealed: Aamir Khan eats dinner sitting on floor at Arijit Singh's home

The announcement that Arijit Singh will no longer be a playback singer for Hindi movies stunned fans everywhere. Shortly after this announcement a video of Aamir Khan visiting Arijit at his house in Murshidabad also went viral across the internet. Aamir Khan travelled to Arijit’s Jiaganj home with composer Ram Sampath. Arijit is recording the title track for Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film Ek Din. A new behind-the-scenes video features an emotional and loving experience between Aamir and Arijit.
The video starts by Aamir Khan talking to Arjit Singh about his decision to move away from playback singing. Aamir is seen sitting on the floors in Arijit’s house while questioning him, “You are not taking on any projects? For sometime you want to take a break? Or you want to not sing for Hindi films? Aise maat kar yaar, hum log ka kya hoga bhai?”
One of the clips shows Aamir Khan enjoying some free time with singer Arijit Singh by flying kites. Neighbours went out onto the street and rooftops to see Aamir and he waved and greeted them with enthusiasm. Lastly, Arijit makes tea for Aamir and his other guests as they sit together at Arijit's home.
Another moment shows him eating home-cooked food on the floor. They also played chess together with the crew and went on a scooty ride late into the night.
The romantic drama Ek Din is based on a Thai film called One Day (2016). Ek Din is Sunil Pandey's directorial debut, who is Aamir Khan's long-time associate. The film also marks Sai Pallavi's first Bollywood film and it stars Junaid Khan in one of the lead roles. What makes it even more special is Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan's creative reunion after seven years.