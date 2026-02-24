Ek Din BTS revealed: Aamir Khan eats dinner sitting on floor at Arijit Singh's home

The announcement that Arijit Singh will no longer be a playback singer for Hindi movies stunned fans everywhere. Shortly after this announcement a video of Aamir Khan visiting Arijit at his house in Murshidabad also went viral across the internet. Aamir Khan travelled to Arijit’s Jiaganj home with composer Ram Sampath. Arijit is recording the title track for Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film Ek Din. A new behind-the-scenes video features an emotional and loving experience between Aamir and Arijit.

The video shows heartfelt moments between Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh

The video starts by Aamir Khan talking to Arjit Singh about his decision to move away from playback singing. Aamir is seen sitting on the floors in Arijit’s house while questioning him, “You are not taking on any projects? For sometime you want to take a break? Or you want to not sing for Hindi films? Aise maat kar yaar, hum log ka kya hoga bhai?”