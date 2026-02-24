Govind Namdev calls out Bollywood’s on-set food hierarchy: Says only one actor is an exception

Govind Namdev discussed the use of hierarchy outside just being part of the creative process. He said a lot of times how you are treated on set depends on your pay and your star status. He further explained, “There is a major system of big and small stars, people function as per hierarchy, in terms of salaries and treatment in the film industry. If someone gets paid more, that person will get a huge vanity van, that’s how it is decided. Food hierarchy also exists on film sets. The stars have different foods, and others eat different food items.”

Later, Govind Namdev also cited Akshay Kumar as being the only person, who managed to treat all cast and crew the same during the filming of Oh My God 2. He praised actor Akshay Kumar and Umesh Shukla (the director) for providing an equal and non-discriminatory atmosphere while they were filming, “There are people who have fresh perspective towards this, they try that everyone should be treated equally. Good people like Akshay Kumar, during the shoot of Oh My God. The actor and the film’s director Umesh Shukla decided together that everyone should eat and drink the same thing. If someone doesn’t eat onion or garlic, then that’s a different case, otherwise everybody should be treated equally. The environment was something else at that time, on the shoot location of OMG.”